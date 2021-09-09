Milwaukee homicide near Silver Spring & Lovers Lane

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's northwest side Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8.

Police said the shooting happened near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane shortly after 3 p.m. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

Police at homicide scene near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News