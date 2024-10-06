Milwaukee homicide outside of school; man sentenced to prison

article

The Brief: A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty to 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of a woman back in 2023. Corvell Pittman was sentenced to 25 years in prison.



A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of a woman outside a high school back in December 2023.

In court on Thursday, Oct. 3, 51-year-old Corvell Pittman was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision, with 296 days credit.

Case details

According to prosecutors, surveillance video showed Corvell Pittman apparently strangling a 25-year-old woman in a window well at James Groppi High School and stomping on her head on De. 9, 2023.

A criminal complaint states Pittman told investigators he met the woman at a nearby gas station, and he was trading her drugs for sexual intercourse. He told police he choked the victim because she had "swung at him" – and said he did so until she stopped moving, but "did not mean to kill her."

A surveillance image from that gas station showed distinct writing on Pittman's Cash App card, which police also used to link him to the crime. A search of Pittman's home, the complaint states, revealed the same clothing the suspect was seen wearing on surveillance. Multiple people also identified Pittman as the man seen in video stills from the gas station.

Pittman has an extensive criminal history in three other states, including drugs, weapons and sex crimes.