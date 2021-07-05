Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man fatally shot near 26th and Port Sunlight Way

MILWAUKEE - A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 26th and W. Port Sunlight Way (near W. Atkinson Avenue) on Monday morning, July 5, police say.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.  


 

The medical examiner said an autopsy on the victim will be scheduled for Tuesday, July 6.

