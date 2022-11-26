Milwaukee homicide near Hopkins and Courtland, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 37, died from injuries suffered in a fight near Courtland and Hopkins Saturday evening, Nov. 26.
Milwaukee police said two people were arrested in connection with this homicide. The victim died at the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.