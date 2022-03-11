Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicide near 42nd and Garfield: medical examiner

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Homicide scene near 42nd and Garfield

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a homicide near 42nd and Garfield on Friday night, March 11.

Officials said the victim appears to be a man. The medical examiner confirmed the homicide around 9:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Reckless driving in Milwaukee, residents notice changes
article

Reckless driving in Milwaukee, residents notice changes

Milwaukee's latest efforts to keep people safe from reckless drivers include speed humps and a plan to seize cars. Residents have noticed a change.

Rodney Robbins convicted, fatal shooting near 25th and Hopkins
article

Rodney Robbins convicted, fatal shooting near 25th and Hopkins

A Milwaukee County jury found Rodney Robbins guilty on Thursday, March 10 in connection with the fatal shooting of LZ Jolly, who was fatally shot outside Warren's Lounge near 25th and Hopkins in May 2019.

MPD: North and Holton double shooting, 1 man dead

A Milwaukee man is dead, and another man is injured after a shooting near North Avenue and Holton Street on Friday, March 11.