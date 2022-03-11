Milwaukee homicide near 42nd and Garfield: medical examiner

article
Homicide scene near 42nd and Garfield
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a homicide near 42nd and Garfield on Friday night, March 11.
Officials said the victim appears to be a man. The medical examiner confirmed the homicide around 9:50 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee's latest efforts to keep people safe from reckless drivers include speed humps and a plan to seize cars. Residents have noticed a change.
A Milwaukee County jury found Rodney Robbins guilty on Thursday, March 10 in connection with the fatal shooting of LZ Jolly, who was fatally shot outside Warren's Lounge near 25th and Hopkins in May 2019.
MPD: North and Holton double shooting, 1 man dead
A Milwaukee man is dead, and another man is injured after a shooting near North Avenue and Holton Street on Friday, March 11.