Milwaukee homicide near 30th & Concordia, 8th since Sunday
A woman was killed near 30th and Concordia Thursday evening, marking the 60th homicide in 2022 in Milwaukee County and the eighth since Sunday.
MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed near 30th and Concordia Thursday evening, marking the 60th homicide in 2022 in Milwaukee County and the eighth since Sunday.
Bob Donovan, candidate for Milwaukee mayor, revealed his Neighborhood Revitalization Plan at the city's Midtown Center near 60th and Capitol.
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill on Thursday, March 31 that would have defined a riot and created new penalties for attending or participating such a gathering.