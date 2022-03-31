Expand / Collapse search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee homicide near 30th & Concordia, 8th since Sunday

MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed near 30th and Concordia Thursday evening, marking the 60th homicide in 2022 in Milwaukee County and the eighth since Sunday.

