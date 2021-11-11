Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicide near 27th and Atkinson, man killed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide near 27th and Atkinson

The medical examiner said a man was killed Thursday night near 27th and Atkinson in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and non-fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, Nov. 11 near 27th and Atkinson. 

A 62-year-old Milwaukee man died as a result of his injuries. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. He was later taken into custody. 

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was also taken into custody regarding this incident. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges in the DAs Office are pending.

Charges filed in Wauwatosa hotel shooting

Kenneth Burney of Milwaukee now faces multiple criminal counts for allegedly firing upon police officers at a Wauwatosa hotel on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Case nearly in hands of jury
article

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Case nearly in hands of jury

The Kyle Rittenhouse case will soon be in the hands of the jury.

Palmer and Hadley shooting: Teen injured
article

Palmer and Hadley shooting: Teen injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Palmer and Hadley in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood around 4 p.m. Thursday.