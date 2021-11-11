Milwaukee homicide near 27th and Atkinson, man killed

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and non-fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, Nov. 11 near 27th and Atkinson.

A 62-year-old Milwaukee man died as a result of his injuries. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. He was later taken into custody.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was also taken into custody regarding this incident.

Charges in the DAs Office are pending.