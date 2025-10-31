Milwaukee homicide: Man arrested, charged after Muskego police chase

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of first-degree intentional homicide. He was arrested and charged after a high-speed Muskego police chase. The 38-year-old now faces felony charges in two counties.



A Milwaukee man is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide after prosecutors say he shot someone for "lying" about him.

Multiple cases

In Court:

Milwaukee County prosecutors accuse 38-year-old Jeremy Lockett of killing Lashon Christen. They also said Lockett, an unregistered sex offender, was on the run while on community supervision when he pulled the trigger.

Just days after the homicide, Waukesha County prosecutors say he led Muskego police on a high-speed chase.

Lockett has yet to appear in Milwaukee County court on his latest charges. He remains in custody at the Waukesha County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Related article

Milwaukee homicide | Oct. 12

The backstory:

Court filings said Christen was on his phone, in the alley outside his home near Phillips and Clarke, when he was gunned down.

Once in custody, prosecutors said Lockett admitted to "confronting (Christen) because (he) was lying about him" and then got back in a white Mitsubishi with his wife behind the wheel, only to be spotted days later.

The backstory:

The Muskego Police Department got an alert about a rental vehicle that was wanted in connection to the homicide. When police found it, an officer lit up their squad car. A woman got out, and the rental vehicle tore off down Janesville Road.

Bodycam video shows arrest of Jeremy Lockett after police chase

With several squads in pursuit, the SUV eventually sped out of officers' sight. It then crashed into other vehicles near Martin Drive, hurting several other people, but the driver wasn't there when police caught up.

In a nearby neighborhood, officers found and arrested the driver – identified as Lockett. He's charged with eight felonies in Waukesha County related to the chase.

"The defendant has multiple violent, serious felony convictions, not supposed to be in possession of weapon," said Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Zachary Brost.