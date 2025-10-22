article

A Milwaukee man is accused of fleeing police and crashing in Muskego over the weekend.

In Court:

Court records show 39-year-old Jeremy Lockett is charged with eight felonies – including fleeing police, hit and run, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. His bond was set at $150,000 on Monday.

Police chase and crash

The backstory:

It happened on Oct. 18. The Muskego Police Department said, at about 7:45 a.m., officers found an SUV at a Kwik Trip. The vehicle was wanted in connection to a Milwaukee homicide.

A criminal complaint said multiple police squads arrived and activated their lights, a female passenger got out with her hands up, and the SUV took off through a parking lot and onto Janesville Road near Lowell Place.

The high-speed chase stretched just over two miles and ended when the SUV crashed into two other vehicles on Janesville Road near Martin Drive. A woman in one of those vehicles was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, while a woman in the other vehicle had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

Court filings said a witness gestured toward a house, and an officer looked over to see the suspect – identified as Lockett – running through the backyard. He was caught, arrested and taken to a hospital for injuries from the crash.

Officers searched the SUV and found two guns, both of which had rounds chambered.

Once in custody, prosecutors said Lockett told police he ran because he "was scared." He also admitted he was a convicted felon and was not supposed to have a gun. Muskego police also said Lockett was wanted on a felony warrant for parole violations.