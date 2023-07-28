Milwaukee homicide; motorcyclist struck by gunfire

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, July 28 near 37th and Villard. It happened around 4 a.m.

Police say the suspect fired shots at a motorcyclist, striking him and causing him to crash.

The victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.