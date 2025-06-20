Milwaukee woman's killing captured on video, family members charged

article

The Brief A Milwaukee teen is accused of killing his older sister, 30-year-old Ashley Hudson. Hudson's sister and mother are also charged in connection to the case. The shooting near MLK and Vliet was captured on Facebook Live.



A Milwaukee teen is accused of killing his older sister, 30-year-old Ashley Hudson, during a dispute earlier this month. Hudson's sister and mother are also charged in connection to the case.

Family members charged

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 15-year-old Hezile Frison as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Hudson's sister, 21-year-old Aaliyah Frison, is charged with aggravated battery, and her mother, 48-year-old Tara Hudson, is charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

Hezile Frison, Aaliyah Frison, Tara Hudson

Facebook Live shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was captured on Facebook Live the night of June 16. The victim died at the scene near MLK and Vliet.

A criminal complaint states two people were filming because there was a "loud fight" going on between Ashley Hudson and two other females. Video showed the two females attacking Ashley Hudson with a baseball bat.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Court filings said the video showed Ashley Hudson getting into a car to try to get away from the females before emerging with a knife "as if to keep the batterers at bay." At that point, Hezile Frison – who was present during the fight – pulled out a gun and pointed it at Ashley Hudson.

Ashley Hudson backed away from Hezile Frison, the complaint states, but he advanced toward her as people could be heard on video saying "don't shoot." When he got within a few feet of her, prosecutors said he shot at her "from point blank range." She ran a few steps before collapsing on the street corner.

Shooting near MLK and Vliet captured on video

Investigators later determined one of the females involved in the fight was Aaliyah Frison, while the other was a juvenile. The video showed the full-size aluminum baseball bat was used to "strike and jab" Ashley Hudson.

What they're saying:

The complaint states a witness told police that the two females who were fighting Ashley Hudson were her sisters, and Hezile Frison was the younger brother of all three. The witness said the sisters were angry with Ashley Hudson "over social media posts" and drove to the area to confront her. When they did, it led to a fight during which Ashley Hudson pulled out a knife. Tara Hudson later pulled up in her own car.

The witness said Hezile Frison grabbed the gun out of Tara Hudson's car, per the complaint. He then shot the victim from a few feet away as she backed away with her hands up.

Statements to police

What they're saying:

Detectives interviewed Hezile Frison. Prosecutors said he first denied being present at the shooting, but soon identified himself in screenshots on the cellphone videos. He then said he shot her after she "ran up on" him, contrary to the video.

When police told Hezile Frison that his sister was dead, the complaint states he replied: "What's that got to do with me?" They asked him if he was sorry, and he said: "No, I'm just ready to do the time since I did the crime." When they commented that he "really didn't care," he said, "Man, (expletive) her."

Related article

Court filings said Aaliyah Frison was seen swinging the bat at Hudson and chasing her. She admitted being involved in the fight, court filings said, but "minimized her involvement in ways that contradict the video" – such as denying she had the bat.

Tara Hudson talked to police at the scene. Prosecutors said she told them she was standing down the street when she heard a gunshot, but could not see who fired it. However, police said the video contradicted her about that; the complaint said she was "within about arm's length" of the shooter and "appears to be trying to stop him." Later, at the police station, Tara Hudson admitted she had seen the shooting and said Ashley Hudson was backing away, holding the knife close to her body, when Hezile Frison shot her.