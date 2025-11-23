Milwaukee homicide, man ran over with vehicle; woman pleads guilty

The Brief A Milwaukee woman pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide in connection to a hit-and-run death in January 2025. Prosecutors say Shirley Hill killed Mamadou Bamba by running him over with a vehicle following an argument over a crack pipe. Hill's sentencing is scheduled for January 2026.



A Milwaukee woman pleaded guilty to a homicide charge in connection to the hit-and-run death of Mamadou Bamba.

The January 2025 incident stemmed from an argument between Bamba and the defendant, Shirley Hill, over a crack pipe.

In court on Friday, Shirley Hill, 67, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan 23, 2025. Hill faces up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

The backstory:

Police say Mamadou Bamba, 41, had an argument with the 66-year-old woman Tuesday morning. Investigators say the woman hit him with her vehicle and took off.

It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 14 near 14th and North.

Shirley Hill, who also goes by the name Regina Coleman, has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide. If convicted, she could face life in prison.

Shirley Hill

According to a criminal complaint, Hill and Mamadou were smoking crack in her car on Tuesday morning. Court records show they took a woman to a "dope house" before stopping at 14th and North in Milwaukee.

Per the complaint, at one point, Hill and Mamadou started arguing over his crack pipe.

It goes on to say he got out of the car, she followed, then got back inside and chased him down. She also reversed back over him and drove off.

Family speaks out

What they're saying:

The victim's family said they're now hoping for justice, not revenge.

Musa Konneh is relieved that the woman accused of killing his cousin is now facing charges.

Mamadou Bamba

"It’s kind of a relief," Konneh said. "Right now the family is grieving, so you know we have to go to court to see what the justice or the law says."

He said all they're looking for now is a fair trial.

"We’re on the forgiving side more than the retaliation side," Konneh said.