Milwaukee homicide from November 2022 dismissed; here’s why

The Brief The homicide case against Lance Windom was dismissed on Monday, May 12. Windom was accused of shooting and killing Mario Redmond near 46th and Locust in November 2022. Because the case was dismissed without prejudice, it can be refiled.



Case dismissed

What we know:

Lance Windom is charged in two separate homicide cases – one from 2022 and another from 2023. On Monday, a Milwaukee County judge dismissed the 2022 case without prejudice, which means it can be refiled.

Windom was accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Mario Redmond in a home near 46th and Locust in Milwaukee. That was in November 2022.

On Monday, prosecutors told the court because a witness was not there and because of new evidence, the state was not ready to start the trial.

What they're saying:

"There is some evidence that came to light recently – it is good evidence for the state," said Michael Longski, prosecutor. "The state wants to use that in trial. Friday, the defense said they didn’t have reasonable time to prepare because it came to light recently and the court didn’t allow the state to use it. And I want to use it. "

Mario Redmond's father is happy the judge dismissed the case, hoping charges will indeed be refiled with all evidence.

"I feel confident today that justice is coming and we just want that to let the court take its course," said Mario Redmond Sr.

However, the attorney for Windom in a separate homicide case is not.

"The state gets to wipe clean the chalkboard," said Jane Christopherson, defense attorney.

Dig deeper:

Five months after Windom was charged in Redmond's death, prosecutors said he was caught on a recorded prison phone talking to another inmate about a second homicide – a mechanic who was ripping him off. That was Michael Schraven. Windom is accused of shooting and killing Schraven on Highway 145 in 2023.

In that second homicide case, the final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 2.