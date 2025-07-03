Milwaukee homicide from June 2021; Brian Gary sentenced to life in prison

article

The Brief Brian Gary was sentenced on Thursday, July 3 to life in prison in connection with a June 2021 homicide on Milwaukee's south side. A man was fatally shot near 21st and Pierce on June 4, 2021. Gary was found guilty in May of three charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Brian Gary on Thursday, July 3 to life in prison with no chance for extended supervision in connection with a homicide case on the city's south side from June 2021.

Gary was found guilty by a jury on May 1 of the three charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment and armed robbery.

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to a residence near 21st and Pierce early on Friday, June 4, 2021. Once on the scene, they found a man lying in the backyard, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased.

A woman at the homicide scene gave a statement to the police. The complaint says she and the victim had been out at taverns until closing time that day. They "met a man who told them he knew of an after-set party." The pair went with the man who drove to a residence. The complaint says there was a car parked behind the man's van -- and then "somehow (the woman) and (the victim) ended up in the car with the two men. Each man then produced a gun, and they pointed the guns" at the two of them and demanded the victim's debit card and PIN. The complaint indicates the men drove around with the woman and victim -- and stopped at an ATM where they used the "debit card to obtain $500. The men told them that they were going to keep them until they got all of (the victim's) money out of his account."

Later, the complaint says the two men, the woman, and the victim ended up at a residence. They walked up to the front porch. At that point, the complaint indicates the victim "suddenly jumped off the porch and ran towards the backyard. One of the two kidnappers chased after him, and (the woman) heard gunshots from the rear of the house. The kidnapper then returned to the front and told the other kidnapper, 'let's go, let's go, we need to go!'" The woman went to the backyard and found the victim unresponsive and called 911.

During the investigation, the complaint indicates two witnesses identified one suspect as Tyshawn Gilmore. Gilmore was identified as one of the two men on the porch, the complaint says. Gilmore was sentenced in April 2023 to 40 years in prison for his role in the homicide.

Tyshawn Gilmore

Records from the victim's bank showed multiple ATM withdrawals throughout the Milwaukee area. Video from one of the locations, a Walmart, showed "Gilmore and Gary using an ATM," the complaint says. The complaint says "at one point during the videos, Gary goes into the bathroom and exits wearing a different set of clothes. Gary's original set of clothes was recovered from the restroom garbage can."

Gary later gave a statement to detectives. He said 'he knows Gilmore" but denied "that he was with Gilmore overnight and denies being present for the homicide, robbery, or kidnapping," the complaint says.