Milwaukee homicide: Daughter accused of killing mom, not competent for trial

A judge has ruled that a Milwaukee woman, who is accused of beating her mom to death with a rock, is not currently competent to stand trial.

Lauren Spors, 29, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse threat modifier, in the death of her mother, 64-year-old Carrie Zettel.

Prosecutors allege Spors killed her mother outside a home near 23rd Street and Ramsey Avenue on Oct. 12.

On Friday, Nov. 21, a judge ruled that Spors is not competent to stand trial and that court proceedings have been suspended. She will be committed to the Department of Health and Family Services (DHS) for institutional care.

A court hearing for a doctor's report is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2026.

The backstory:

A Milwaukee woman was beaten to death with a rock by her own daughter, prosecutors said Tuesday, Oct. 14, in a case that neighbors and family friends say was years in the making.

Prosecutors allege she killed her mother, 64-year-old Carrie Zettel, outside a home near 23rd Street and Ramsey Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor called police and saw Spors standing over her mom, beating her with an object she was holding in both hands, multiple times.

Investigators say they found Zettel’s body under a blanket, with a bloody rock weighing about four pounds nearby. Spors was covered in blood when officers arrived.

Search warrants say Zettel had called police earlier that day to report her daughter was being violent.

What they're saying:

Neighbors told FOX6 News this comes after years of domestic violence incidents.

"The system has failed," said Carmen Pitre, CEO of Sojourner Family Peace Center. "It does sound like she did everything we would suggest she do, and that’s what makes it even more painful."

Per the complaint, friends said Zettel had told people her daughter suffered from schizophrenia.

Studies show the majority of mental health cases do not result in violence, but Pitre said domestic abuse situations are complicated.

"We don’t have systems in place that are 100% all the time that can guarantee safety," Pitre said. "The challenging thing is you cannot force an adult, right, into anything. So it’s hard to address mental health issues when the person can’t address it themselves."