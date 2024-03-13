Milwaukee drive-by shooting, men charged with intentional homicide

article

Two Milwaukee men are charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a March 6 shooting in the city's Harambee neighborhood.

Prosecutors accuse 40-year-old Joseph Davis and 39-year-old Adriel McGee in the drive-by killing. One of the men was on GPS monitoring for a federal crime when it took place, according to a criminal complaint.

The shooting happened near Buffum and Wright. The complaint states the 41-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds – including one to the femoral artery.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video from a nearby home. According to the complaint, that video showed the victim walking alone down Buffum Street carrying a plastic bag when a car pulled alongside the victim and two muzzle flashes were seen coming from separate guns inside the car – the first from an open front passenger window, the second from the rear passenger window. The victim then dropped to the pavement.

The complaint states surveillance video from an area gas station showed the victim buying some items just before he was shot. It also showed a car "consistent with the shooter's car" at the gas station at that time. Two men and a woman were seen at various points going in and out of the gas station before getting into the car and driving out of view shortly after the victim left.

Based on the gas station surveillance, which the complaint states showed "tattoos and other identifying clues" of people in the car, police identified McGee as the driver and Davis as the backseat passenger. It also led police to a home near 42nd and Townsend.

At that home, roughly 16 hours after the shooting, the complaint states police found Davis and McGee. A search of the home found a rifle, three pistols and ammunition. The suspects' car was also found outside the home.

A police technician examined and compared bullet casings found at the scene with one of the pistols found during the search, and the complaint states a preliminary finding determined it was the gun used in the shooting.

Davis was on federal crime supervision and wearing a GPS bracelet at the time of the shooting, per the complaint. Police spoke to his probation agent, who turned over GPS data. That data placed Davis at the gas station when the victim was there and at the location of the shooting when it happened.

A witness later identified Davis and McGee as the shooters, the complaint states.