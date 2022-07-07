95th and Brown Deer shooting; man charged with reckless homicide

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal June 26 shooting on the city's north side.

Prosecutors say Angel Gutierrez, 68, shot and killed a man during an argument.

Police were called to the scene of a "subject with a gun" near 95th and Brown Deer around 1:15 p.m. on June 26. There, officers found three spent bullet casings, and a woman alerted them that someone had been shot nearby.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A criminal complaint states officers found the victim, who had "no signs of life." Life-saving attempts by police and fire department personnel were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, an autopsy found the victim, a 25-year-old man, had a single gunshot wound to the chest. The death was deemed a homicide.

Shooting scene near 95th and Brown Deer

The complaint states a witness told police that the victim was there to visit his children. While the victim was there, the witness said, Gutierrez arrived in his car. Gutierrez and the victim began arguing, the witness said. During the argument, Gutierrez allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim began to walk away, and Gutierrez got in his car and drove off. The witness said they heard three gunshots seconds after Gutierrez drove off, according to the complaint, and minutes later someone told them the victim was shot. The witness told police that Gutierrez had "been saying for a long time that he wanted to hurt" the victim.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Another witness said she saw the two men arguing when Gutierrez aimed his gun at the victim. The witness said the victim ran toward a parking lot and, minutes later, saw Gutierrez pull up and shoot the victim three times from the driver's seat of his car. Gutierrez then drove off, per the complaint.

Part of the incident was captured on doorbell surveillance video. It showed the victim and Gutierrez arguing just after 1 p.m. that day. When one of the witnesses tried to split the two men up, the complaint states, the video showed Gutierrez appear to point a gun at the victim – who then left the area as Gutierrez continued "yelling" with a gun in his hand.

In addition to homicide, Gutierrez is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He made an initial court appearance on July 1, and his cash bond was set at $100,000. He is due back in court on July 11.