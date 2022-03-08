Expand / Collapse search

91st and Appleton homicide, Milwaukee police seek suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 91st and Appleton on Tuesday afternoon, March 8.

The victim was driving when several shots were fired and he was subsequently struck around 1:20 p.m. After being shot, the victim’s vehicle collided with a light pole.

The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening gunshot injuries.

What led to the shooting is not yet known. MPD continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

