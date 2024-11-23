Milwaukee homicide, victim found dead near 8th and Becher

article

The Brief MPD is investigating a homicide after someone was found dead on Saturday morning. The victim was found near 8th and Becher. Police said "foul play" is suspected.



Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide after someone was found dead on the city's south side Saturday morning, Nov. 23.

The unidentified adult victim was found near 8th and Becher around 7:30 a.m. What led to the victim's death remains under investigation, but police said "foul play" is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.