72nd & Congress homicide, woman dead: medical examiner
MILWAUKEE - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Sept. 11.
Police said the victim died at the scene near 72nd and Congress. It happened around 6:15 p.m.
What led to the shooting is not yet known as Milwaukee police seek unknown suspects. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
