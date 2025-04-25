Milwaukee homicide; 70-year-old battered during home invasion

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, April 25 in the area of 8th and Galena. It happened around 12:10 a.m.

What we know:

Police say the 70-year-old victim was battered and sustained fatal injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and is the result of a home invasion.

No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.