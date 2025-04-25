Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicide; 70-year-old battered during home invasion

By
Published  April 25, 2025 5:31am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • A home invasion led to a homicide in Milwaukee on Friday morning, April 25. 
    • It happened just after midnight near 8th and Galena. 
    • Police say the 70-year-old victim was battered and sustained fatal injuries.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, April 25 in the area of 8th and Galena. It happened around 12:10 a.m. 

What we know:

Police say the 70-year-old victim was battered and sustained fatal injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This investigation is ongoing and is the result of a home invasion.  

No arrests have been made. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews