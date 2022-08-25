Milwaukee homicide near 60th and Port; police investigate

article

Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a man near 60th and Port Avenue on the city's northwest side on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Police say the victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

This incident is currently still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

60th and Port homicide investigation, Milwaukee

This is a developing story.