Milwaukee homicide; 45th and Center, teen charged

article

A Milwaukee teen has been criminally charged – accused in a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night, Sept. 30 near 45th and Center.

Tristan Cross, 17, is facing one count of first degree reckless homicide (use of a dangerous weapon) and one count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of 45th and Center around 8:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, later identified as Gregory Redmond, lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told investigators he was sitting on his porch when Redmond came over to talk. Redmond allegedly told the witness that he was on his way to meet someone. Redmond then walked across the street. The witness claims he saw Redmond meet Tristan Cross, who the witness knew as "the victim's foster child."

The witness claims he saw Cross approach Redmond, raise a handgun and shoot him "in the face," according to the complaint. The witness claims Cross then ran from the scene.

Authorities found two fired 9mm cartridge casings near the victim's body. An additional 14 fired 9mm cartridge casings were found at a second scene.

The investigation revealed that family members of the victim fired these in the air after the victim was shot and killed, according to the complaint.

An autopsy revealed Redmond suffered three gunshot wounds. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Cross made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Oct. 7. Cash bond was set at $100,000.