44th and Center murder, Milwaukee man sentenced for 2019 shooting

article

The second of two Milwaukee men charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting has been sentenced to prison.

Devin Jones, 26, pleaded guilty in January to felony murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and granted credit for more than three years' time served.

In addition to prison time, Jones was sentenced to 13 years of extended supervision. An attempted armed robbery charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The second man, 24-year-old Jhaylen McCaskill, was sentenced to life in prison last year after a jury found him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jhaylen McCaskill

Case details

Police were called to the shooting scene near 44th and Center the night of Nov. 10. 2019. Officers arrived and found two victims inside a car parked on the street.

A 21-year-old man in the driver's seat was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old man in the front passenger's seat was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head.

An autopsy determined the 21-year-old was shot five times – including twice in the face and once in the back.

Shooting near 44th and Center in Milwaukee

A criminal complaint states police found six spent bullet casings on the driver's side of the car. Two more casings were found farther away on the passenger side and across the street. Another bullet was found lodged in the driver's side door of another car parked across the street.

Detectives spoke to the 20-year-old victim at the hospital. He said he'd known the other victim for years and was driving around with him as he "conducted drug transactions." A call from someone called "Fresh" sent them to 44th and Center.

Shortly after they got there, per the complaint, the victim said a black truck pulled up behind them – and a man got into the backseat of the victims' car. At that time, the victim began to measure out some drugs. That's when "Fresh" allegedly pulled out a gun and "I need all of that" and that he "wasn't playing." He then pointed the gun out the window and fired a shot.

Shooting near 44th and Center in Milwaukee

The complaint indicates a second armed man was standing outside the car on the driver's side. This man then began shooting multiple times into the front seat of the car. Both shooters then allegedly ran to their truck and drove away. The victim then called 911.



According to the complaint, surveillance video from the scene showed a black Lexus SUV eastbound on Center Street, then turning southbound onto 35th Street approximately a minute after the shooting. Police found that SUV on Nov. 12.

McCaskill was arrested on Nov. 17 after a foot chase near Teutonia and Ruby. Jones was arrested on Nov. 29 after a high-speed chase that which ended when his vehicle crashed into a concrete wall on northbound I-43 at the Marquette Interchange.