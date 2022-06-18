39th and Hadley homicide, Milwaukee man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's north side Saturday, June 11.

Prosecutors say Quantae Hines, 39, fired shots into a car near 39th and Hadley. He allegedly knew one of the people in that car.

Police responded to the shooting scene shortly before 8 a.m. on June 11. The homicide victim, a 51-year-old woman, was found next to the driver's side door of the car she had been driving. The car had bullet holes on the driver's side and had crashed into a fence. Eleven bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

An autopsy confirmed the homicide victim had gunshot wounds to the head, chest and other areas. The wounds were caused by two bullets, according to a criminal complaint.

The homicide victim's daughter told police she was in the car with her mother, who was driving her to work, waiting to turn onto Hadley from their alley when an SUV pulled up alongside them. When they started to turn, she said, the SUV followed. That is when, the complaint states, the daughter saw the SUV's driver raise a gun and start shooting. The driver was wearing sunglasses and had a mask pulled up over their nose, the daughter said.

The daughter described the suspect's vehicle as a blue SUV. The complaint states surveillance from a nearby home around the time of the shooting recorded the sound of multiple gunshots followed by a blue SUV coming into the frame. The same vehicle was spotted on surveillance a few blocks away, those images showing front-end damage to the SUV.

Police determined the SUV was registered to a family member of Hines' who was incarcerated at the time of the shooting, per the complaint. The daughter said she knew Hines and that he knew her schedule.

On June 13, police went to a three-unit residence near 6th and Arthur on Milwaukee's south side to look for Hines. While offers got into position, the complaint states Hines tried to climb out of a second-floor window but was ordered to stop and climbed back in. Hines was arrested without further incident. The suspect SUV was parked behind the residence.

There was a vacant unit on the third floor that had been broken into, the complaint states. Inside, officers found a gun underneath an oven. After undergoing ballistics testing, detectives found it was "highly probable" that the bullets at the homicide scene were fired by the gun found under the oven.

In all, Hines is charged with:

First-degree reckless homicide

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Hines made an initial court appearance on June 17, and a judge set cash bond at $300,000. He is due back in court on June 24.