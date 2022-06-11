39th and Hadley homicide, Milwaukee woman killed: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman as shot and killed on the city's north side Saturday morning, June 11.
Police said the 51-year-old victim was in a vehicle when a suspect in a different vehicle fired "several" shots, striking the victim near 39th and Hadley around 7:50 a.m.
The victim died. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.