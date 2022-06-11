Expand / Collapse search

39th and Hadley homicide, Milwaukee woman killed: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:15PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near 39th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman as shot and killed on the city's north side Saturday morning, June 11.

Police said the 51-year-old victim was in a vehicle when a suspect in a different vehicle fired "several" shots, striking the victim near 39th and Hadley around 7:50 a.m.

The victim died. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.