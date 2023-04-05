Milwaukee teens face gun charges in homicide case

Prosecutors said a 12-year-old boy killed a Milwaukee man last month to steal his guns. Now, two 17-year-old boys – the 12-year-old's friends – are also charged as adults in connection with the crime.

Dead for several days, 34-year-old Brandon Felton's body was found inside his home near 38th and Townsend.

One of the teens, Demarione Jones, appeared in court last week – charged with three felony counts of receiving stolen guns and two misdemeanors.

"This is a heartbreaker. This boy is just 17 years old and planned this theft of guns resulting in the death of a human being," said Arthur Thexton, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney. "He should be in school, playing basketball and video games."

Five days later, Damarios Thomas appeared in court. He, too, is charged with receiving stolen guns – a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol with a drum magazine.

Demarione Jones; Damarios Thomas

"While bad things happen around Mr. Thomas," Michael Chernin, Thomas' defense attorney, said, "Mr. Thomas was a not a direct participant that led to Mr. Felton’s death."

Jones' bond was set at $15,000, and Thomas' bond was set at $7,500.

Police found a pizza delivery receipt in Felton's home and traced it back to the 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors said the boy killed Felton because he wouldn't sell the guns. Police pulled text messages from the child's phone on the day Felton was killed, it included messages with Thomas:

12-year-old: "Or should I kill him...(right now)."

Thomas: "Don’t let him know we coming"

12-year-old: "He on the couch laying down..."

12-year-old: "Cuz I can belt him (right now)"

Prosecutors said Thomas and another minor picked up the 12-year-old after Felton was shot and drove to Jones' home. There, the guns were brought inside – caught on video.

Fatal shooting near 38th and Townsend, Milwaukee

"I know that these are serious allegations, but given what we know, he would make all his appearances in court," said Vincent Guimont, Jones' defense attorney. Jones was on GPS monitoring at the time for a juvenile conviction.

Both Jones and Thomas are due in court for preliminary hearings Thursday, April 6. The 12-year-old is awaiting a new attorney to be appointed and is scheduled to appear next week. A fourth co-defendant's case is in juvenile court.

FOX6 News is not naming the 12-year-old boy.