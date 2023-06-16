Milwaukee man committed, 2020 shooting near 21st and Wright

article

A Milwaukee man accused of shooting two women in 2020 has been committed to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for 35 years.

Luke Dorsey, 35, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety – but was found not guilty due to mental disease/defect.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home near 21st and Wright during the early morning hours of Feb. 8, 2020 for a shooting. Investigators found Dorsey laying on the dining room floor with a pistol near his hand. When asked if he was the shooter, he said, "Yes" twice.

Dorsey was arrested, and the complaint said he told police he's schizophrenic and people were "out to get him."

Two shooting victims were located: a 25-year-old woman pronounced dead at the scene, and a 36-year-old woman who had emergency surgery at a hospital and survived.

Police scene near 21st and Wright, Milwaukee (Feb. 8, 2020)

A witness told investigators he was staying the night at Dorsey's home. In addition to the two victims, the witness reported several children were present. Before the shooting, the witness said he was watching TV with Dorsey when Dorsey began pacing back and forth and acting "paranoid" before walking into the dining room. The witness said he then heard two gunshots.

The complaint states the 36-year-old woman ran out of the dining room yelling, "Lorenzo shot me" – referring to Dorsey's middle name. The witness said he applied pressure to the woman's wound and told one of the children to call 911. The witness said when police knocked on the door, Dorsey put the pistol in his jacket pocket. When police entered, he pulled it from his pocket and laid down on the dining room floor.

According to the complaint, on Feb. 10, Dorsey was taken from the Police Administration Building to a hospital for medical clearance, and when he returned, a search revealed a baggie in his pocket that contained part of a blue pill which tested positive for MDMA or ecstasy.