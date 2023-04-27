Milwaukee homicide, 15th and Rogers, driver sought

article

Milwaukee police are seeking help from the public in locating a car wanted in a homicide that happened near 15th and Rogers on Saturday, April 22.

Officials said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a car approached the victim's vehicle and fired several shots. The shooter drove northbound in an alley. Due to the injuries, the victim died.

The shooter was wearing an aqua hooded sweatshirt.

The vehicle is described as a black Pontiac G6 with tinted rear passenger windows, a missing front passenger side hubcap, a defect on the front passenger side door near the front passenger quarter panel, damage to the front hood where it doesn't lock completely and has Lake City Auto paper advertisement on the rear plate holder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.