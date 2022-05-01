Milwaukee homicide near 15th and Burleigh, man killed during argument

article

A Milwaukee man, 20, died after a double shooting Sunday afternoon, May 1 near 15th and Burleigh.

According to police, two people started shooting at each other during an argument.

The 20-year-old man died and a 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. That 24-year-old man was arrested and is expected to face charges, according to police.