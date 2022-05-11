Milwaukee homicide, 15-year-old killed

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, May 11 at approximately 6:30 p.m. The victim, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen on Thursday as Heavion Scott.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the location of the incident are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.