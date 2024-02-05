Milwaukee home shot up; family's sense of security destroyed

In a matter of seconds, a Milwaukee family's meal at the kitchen table turned into hiding from gunfire in a bedroom. Someone shot up their house.

"I don’t even know... you know? Like... I don’t even know," said Dyaquisha Harness.

It is hard to process the damage that has been done to that Milwaukee family's home and sense of security.

"Debris everywhere. It’s just crazy, it’s ridiculous," Harness said. "It’s just devastating."

Bullet holes cover the windows, walls and furniture inside Harness' house at 28th and Auer. Milwaukee police say someone shot up the duplex on Feb. 1.

"We just got in and we sat down. We were starting to eat our food," Harness said. "Shots just came out of nowhere. Just would not stop."

The family of six hit in a room until the bullets stopped.

"It was back to back. I was trying to count it, but it kept going," Harness said.

The family lives on the second floor of a duplex. Harness has no clue who did this or why.

"Why me, why did you all hit my house? I don’t even do anything to harm anyone," Harness said.

The family is now living in a hotel. They do not want to return home – and Harness said her landlord has no other spots for the family.

"I need help looking for another place," Harness said.

Milwaukee police are working to figure out who shot into the home. The Harness family hopes an arrest is made so they can have peace of mind.

Remarkably, nobody was hurt in the shooting.