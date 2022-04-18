Milwaukee home riddled by bullets; 'Not the way we’re supposed to live'

A Milwaukee home is riddled with some 30 bullet holes after an Easter morning shooting.

"I heard what I thought was a nail gun to be honest," said James Cooper. "It got louder. So, I’m like, wait those are gunshots."

Cooper is upset after someone opened fire near 28th and Brown in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, April 17. He was in back when the gunfire happened. Cooper said it started after his family member got into an argument.

"I didn’t know what to think, honestly, I really didn’t know what to think," Cooper said.

From the ceiling to the floor, the barrage of bullets flew through the front room of Cooper's home, causing damage and sheer panic.

"This is not the way to handle confrontation at all," said Walter Love, who owns the property involved in this incident.

Love showed up to find his property at the center of a police investigation.

"This is not normal. This is not the way we’re supposed to live here in our city," love said. "Out there in the street there was 27 casings."

On Monday morning, April 18, Love told FOX6 News he wants to run for political office to help stop violence like this.

"We need to take our city back, and I’m ready to fight for it," Love said.

Meanwhile, Cooper is grateful nobody was hurt – and he hopes police find the shooting suspect.

"It’s just not right, to be honest, I just feel people should put the guns down," Cooper said.

The property owner estimates the gunfire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.