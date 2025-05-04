Milwaukee home invasion, homicide; warrant out for man's arrest

article

The Brief There is a warrant out for 34-year-old Isiah Taylor's arrest following a recent home invasion and homicide. It happened at Plymouth Apartments, a retirement community near 9th and Galena, around 12:10 a.m. early Friday morning, April 25. If convicted, Taylor faces approximately 45 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.



What we know:

The accused is 34-year-old Isiah Taylor. He has been charged with the following:

Felony murder - aggravated battery (intent to cause great bodily harm)

Burglary (battery to a person)

The backstory:

It happened at Plymouth Apartments, a retirement community near 9th and Galena, around 12:10 a.m. early Friday morning, April 25. Investigators said a 70-year-old man was beaten and died at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, the preliminary cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries, and the preliminary manner of death is homicide.

Another person – the victim’s nephew – was inside the residence and said a television and phone were taken. He told police he had been staying with him.

He said that prior to the incident, he was asleep on the couch when a man woke him saying "Don’t move! Don’t even think about it!" He stated that the man had a pistol in his hand and there was also an unknown woman present with the man, and that he believed she had a firearm as well, based on how she was holding her waistband.

He told police he saw the man with the gun start hitting his uncle and then began stomping on him.

The woman allegedly told the man to stop, and they ended up leaving with the television and phone.

Dig deeper:

According to the complaint, detectives reviewed surveillance video recovered from the apartment complex and saw that shortly before the homicide, the video shows a white Nissan pulling up on the street in front of the incident location. The video shows a man and woman walking toward an apartment and minutes later leaving with a large television.

The pair were last seen in the white Nissan.

Per the complaint, the defendant made multiple calls to a woman with a Waukesha address, who was also the owner of the white Nissan.

Police went to the home and saw the car, as well as the television that was inside the residence. The woman said Taylor borrowed the vehicle on April 24 and had not returned by the time she went to bed.

In the morning, she said the television was in her spare bedroom and was not there the day before.

She was able to identify Taylor from interior surveillance video from the scene of the homicide. Taylor was last observed wearing a light blue hat with a feather logo on it.

Police searched the Cash App database for accounts linked to his phone number, which was linked to an account with the name "Isiah Taylor." Police noted that the photo associated with the account showed his face, and he was wearing the same hat in the photo.

What's next:

Law enforcement is still searching for Taylor.

If convicted, Taylor faces approximately 45 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.