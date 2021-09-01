Fatal shooting near Holton and Locust

article

The Milwaukee Police Department said a 47-year-old man is dead after a shooting near Holton and Locust on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m., and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he ultimately died.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation as police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.