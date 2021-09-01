Expand / Collapse search

Fatal shooting near Holton and Locust

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee police line do not cross article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said a 47-year-old man is dead after a shooting near Holton and Locust on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m., and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he ultimately died.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation as police continue to seek unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Shots fired near Milwaukee park; vehicle strikes pole, flips

People living near Reservoir Park are on edge after a shooting and car crash -- captured by a home security camera.

Milwaukee boy killed, abuse support biker group following case
slideshow

Milwaukee boy killed, abuse support biker group following case

Guardians of the Children said it will be following the case of Andrez Martina, accused of killing his 12-year-old grandson with a hammer.