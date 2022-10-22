Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival: 'Lights across the city'

article

The 24th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will take place from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 and will feature more than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays.

According to a news release, the annual display of lights will transform three downtown parks into winter wonderland scenes – Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square – as well as street decorations along three downtown thoroughfares, including an 18-block stretch of lights along Wisconsin Avenue.

Downtown Milwaukee’s holiday lights will be kicking off with an in-person switch-flipping ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in Pere Marquette Park. The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff Extravaganza will feature live music, dance acts, sensational feats, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a fireworks ceremony and pre-show entertainment starting at 5 p.m. Free cocoa and cookies will be offered, plus free Jingle Bus rides will be made available after the show for guests to take in all of downtown’s festive panorama.

Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival

"We’re overjoyed to welcome guests back for our in-person kickoff that ignites half a million lights across the city and resumes our Jingle Bus tours," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee downtown, BID #21. "Both of which have become synonymous with the holidays in Milwaukee."

Throughout the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, families can view all the decorated scenes aboard the Jingle Bus which returns in person this year.

The 40-minute narrated tour is a no-fuss way to see the magic of downtown said the news release. New this year, pre-booking is required for all Jingle Bus rides. Limited tours will be available to book in advance online for only $5 per person. Tours will go from Thursdays to Sundays, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. The service will not operate on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas.