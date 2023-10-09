Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Nov. 16 – Jan. 1

article

The 25th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will take place from Nov. 16 to Jan. 1 and will feature more than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays.

According to a news release, the annual display of lights will transform three downtown parks into winter wonderland scenes -- Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square.

There will also be street decorations along three downtown thoroughfares, including an 18-block stretch of lights along Wisconsin Avenue.

Downtown Milwaukee’s holiday lights will officially kindle with a switch-flipping ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Pere Marquette Park.

The show, deemed the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff Extravaganza, will feature live music, dance acts, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a fireworks ceremony and pre-show entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m.

Free treats will be distributed to attendees while supplies last, plus free Jingle Bus rides will be available after the show for guests to tour downtown’s festive panorama.

Throughout the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, families can view downtown Milwaukee’s decorations aboard the Jingle Bus. The 40-minute narrated tour is a no-fuss way to see the magic of downtown.

The operating schedule for the Jingle Bus and a link to purchase tickets will soon be posted at www.milwaukeeholidaylights.com.