Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival cancels activities Thursday, Friday

The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will cancel Jingle Bus service for Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 in anticipation of the impending weather conditions.

Individuals who previously purchased Jingle Bus tickets for these dates will receive a refund and are encouraged to visit www.milwaukeeholidaylights.com to reschedule their tour.

The Jingle Bus offers 40-minute narrated tours of downtown’s most decorated scenes for $5 per person. Rides depart from the Warming House at The Avenue, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, until Dec. 30. A limited number of seats remain for the 2022 season. Advance ticket purchase is required.

Holiday Hurrah scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Red Arrow Park will also be canceled due to inclement weather.

For more information on the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival presented by Johnson Financial Group, call 414.220.4700 or visit www.milwaukeeholidaylights.com.