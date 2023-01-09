Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian injured near 27th and Layton

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
27th and Layton

MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 27th and Layton on Sunday night, Jan. 8.

Milwaukee police said the hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  
 