Milwaukee hit-and-run; family mourns, wants answers

Loved ones are demanding justice after a 71-year-old man was hit by a car and killed last month in Milwaukee.

For the first time, the victim's family is speaking out.

The family identified the 71-year-old man as Jim Jewett. Police say Jewett was crossing the street near Teutonia and Villard on April 23 when a car hit him. Now, his family and police are asking for the community's help to find the driver.

"My uncle was, when I say he was a good guy [...] he didn’t deserve to die the way he did," said Angela Richmond, Jewett’s niece.

Jim Jewett

Richmond said she got the call when she got off work.

"My cousin called me and was like, ‘Uncle Jimmy got hit by a car,’" she said.

Police said Richmond's uncle was crossing the street when a car hit him and took off.

"Just crossing the street. The person just hit him, and kept going like it was nothing," Richmond said. "He was in good shape. Ready to go see. And just like that, life gone."

He died the following day.

Angela Richmond

Now, Richmond said every moment is hard without her uncle.

"This is hurting us, the family," she said. "All we want is just for whoever did it to come forward. Please."

Car via MPD

Police are looking for a white Honda Civic, likely from 2022 or newer, that was traveling north on Teutonia at the time of the crash. The car may have damage to the driver's side hood and windshield. It also has tinted windows and black rims.

Jim Jewett

"Whoever that has seen anything, knows anything, the car [...] because I am quite sure somebody has seen anything," Richmond said. "It’s heartbreaking."

Richmond said finding the person responsible could be the one piece to bringing her family a bit of closure.

"He kept everybody together," Richmond said of her uncle.