Milwaukee hit-and-run crash, 48-year-old seriously injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 11, 2024 5:40am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee early Thursday morning, July 11.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2 a.m., a vehicle was headed west on Silver Spring near 64th Street when it struck a pedestrian.

The vehicle fled the scene without stopping.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.