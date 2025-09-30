Milwaukee crash involving school bus; house, fence, gas meter hit

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that occurred on Tuesday morning. A vehicle disregarded a stop sign and collided with a school bus that was turning left. The school bus then crashed into a house, fence and gas meter.



Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

What we know:

According to police, a vehicle ran a stop sign shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of 76th and Carmen and collided with a school bus that was turning left.

The school bus then crashed into a house, fence and gas meter.

The driver of the vehicle fled. The driver of the school bus was the sole occupant. No injuries were reported.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown driver.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.