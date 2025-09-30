Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash involving school bus; house, fence, gas meter hit

Published  September 30, 2025 9:24am CDT
76th and Carmen, Milwaukee

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that occurred on Tuesday morning.
    • A vehicle disregarded a stop sign and collided with a school bus that was turning left.
    • The school bus then crashed into a house, fence and gas meter.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 30. 

What we know:

According to police, a vehicle ran a stop sign shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of 76th and Carmen and collided with a school bus that was turning left. 

The school bus then crashed into a house, fence and gas meter. 

The driver of the vehicle fled. The driver of the school bus was the sole occupant. No injuries were reported. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown driver. 

What you can do:

 Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

