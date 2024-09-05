Expand / Collapse search

Hit-and-run kills Milwaukee girl; golden birthday celebration held

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 5, 2024 10:43pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Golden birthday for girl killed in hit-and-run

On Thursday night, Sept. 5, a golden birthday celebration was held for a young Milwaukee girl killed in a hit-and-run back in April. Loved ones gathered to honor Zekani Hymes-Wilson on what would have been her 5th birthday.

MILWAUKEE - On Thursday, Sept. 5, a golden birthday celebration was held for a young Milwaukee girl killed in a hit-and-run back in April.

Loved ones gathered to honor Zekani Hymes-Wilson on what would have been her 5th birthday.

Her family decked out their home in pink, and there was also a balloon release and lots of cake.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Zekani died in April after being hit by a car on Teutonia Avenue. She was crossing the street with her mother, who survived. 

Related

Milwaukee hit-and-run, girl killed laid to rest Saturday
article

Milwaukee hit-and-run, girl killed laid to rest Saturday

The Milwaukee girl killed in an April hit-and-run was laid to rest on Saturday, May 25. A group of motorcycles helped escort her body.

Prosecutors say her mother's live-in boyfriend, 30-year-old Donald Crayton, was the driver. 

Her grandmother says she will be keeping her memory alive.

"I just hope that justice will be served. That's sickening. I've literally been sick behind it, just thinking about it," said Erica Hymes, Zekani's grandmother.

The family is putting out an urgent plea for the community to slow down to help save lives.