Hit-and-run kills Milwaukee girl; golden birthday celebration held

The Brief Loved ones gathered to honor a Milwaukee child killed in a hit-and-run back in April. They celebrated her golden birthday on Thursday, Sept. 5. Prosecutors say her mother's live-in boyfriend, 30-year-old Donald Crayton, was the driver.



On Thursday, Sept. 5, a golden birthday celebration was held for a young Milwaukee girl killed in a hit-and-run back in April.

Loved ones gathered to honor Zekani Hymes-Wilson on what would have been her 5th birthday.

Her family decked out their home in pink, and there was also a balloon release and lots of cake.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Zekani died in April after being hit by a car on Teutonia Avenue. She was crossing the street with her mother, who survived.

Related article

Prosecutors say her mother's live-in boyfriend, 30-year-old Donald Crayton, was the driver.

Her grandmother says she will be keeping her memory alive.

"I just hope that justice will be served. That's sickening. I've literally been sick behind it, just thinking about it," said Erica Hymes, Zekani's grandmother.

The family is putting out an urgent plea for the community to slow down to help save lives.