Milwaukee hit-and-run; driver sought, Fond du Lac and Wellington

Milwaukee police are searching for a driver following a hit-and-run crash. It happened on Friday, Jan. 19 near Fond du Lac and Wellington.

Police say Unit #1 rear-ended unit #2. The impact of the collision caused unit #2 to lose control and roll.

The driver of unit #1 fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the vehicle and the unknown driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7219, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.