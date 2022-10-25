Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says

article

A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says.

Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th and Greenfield.

The victim died at the hospital two days later, on Oct. 11 after suffering severe head trauma and broken bones.

Prosecutors say surveillance from 14th and Greenfield showed two men walking south on 14th Street, approaching Greenfield. They began to enter the intersection but suddenly slowed down. One stopped and the other jogged into the intersection in the crosswalk. A red SUV then hit the man, sending his body cross the intersection. The driver didn't stop.

During an interview with police, prosecutors say Pizarro-Perez said he had been playing basketball in Brookfield that evening and drove a friend home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He said he was by himself in the vehicle, listening to music when he saw someone in the crosswalk near 14th and Greenfield; another person behind this pedestrian.

He said the victim saw his Jeep Grand Cherokee before the victim "jumped directly in front of his vehicle."

Pizarro-Perez said he then drove home and parked the Jeep in his garage, prosecutors say, before telling his parents he was involved in an accident and needed to turn himself in.