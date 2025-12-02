Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian struck, police search for vehicle

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened on Monday night, Dec. 1 near Juneau and Van Buren. Police are searching for a silver SUV believed to be a second-generation Jeep Compass Latitude.



A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver near Juneau and Van Buren in Milwaukee on Monday night, Dec. 1.

Pedestrian hit

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, around 8:40 p.m. a silver SUV hit a pedestrian who had just exited their vehicle.

Following the collision, the driver fled southbound on Van Buren Street.

The 26-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Based on surveillance footage and vehicle debris left on scene, the silver SUV is believed to be a second-generation Jeep Compass Latitude. The model years for the second generation Jeep Compass are 2017-2024.

This vehicle is believed to have significant damage to the front passenger side.

Jeep Compass

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.