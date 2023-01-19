Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian seriously hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Hit-and-run crash near 8th Street and Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18 near 8th Street and Keefe Avenue. It happened at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. 

The pedestrian, a 28-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek a silver 4-door vehicle and the unknown driver. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
 