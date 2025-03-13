Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; MFD truck struck near 27th and Auer

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are trying to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened on March 13. A reckless driver collided with a Milwaukee Fire Department fire truck near 27th and Auer, police say. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.



Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a Milwaukee Fire Department truck that occurred on Thursday, March 13.

Hit-and-run crash

What we know:

According to police, a reckless driver collided with a Milwaukee Fire Department fire truck near 27th and Auer around 3:13 a.m. and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown driver and vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.