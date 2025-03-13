Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; MFD truck struck near 27th and Auer
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a Milwaukee Fire Department truck that occurred on Thursday, March 13.
Hit-and-run crash
What we know:
According to police, a reckless driver collided with a Milwaukee Fire Department fire truck near 27th and Auer around 3:13 a.m. and fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown driver and vehicle.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.