Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; man dies at hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 21 approximately 2 a.m. near Locust Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. 

The victim, an 18-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital where he died as a result of those injuries. 

 The circumstances leading up to the accident are still under investigation.  

Milwaukee police continue to seek any information on the vehicle or driver involved.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, or the P3 Tips app to remain anonymous.

