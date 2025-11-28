Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at Hopkins and Fairmount; 54-year-old hurt
article
MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver at Hopkins and Fairmount in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 27, police said.
Hit-and-run crash investigation
What we know:
Milwaukee police say a driver struck a pedestrian just before 6 p.m. on Thursday and then fled the scene.
The 54-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Police are seeking the driver and vehicle involved in this incident.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this hit-and-run crash is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.