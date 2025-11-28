Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at Hopkins and Fairmount; 54-year-old hurt

article

The Brief A 54-year-old pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver near Hopkins and Fairmount in Milwaukee. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are seeking the driver and vehicle and asking the public for information.



A 54-year-old pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver at Hopkins and Fairmount in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 27, police said.

Hit-and-run crash investigation

What we know:

Milwaukee police say a driver struck a pedestrian just before 6 p.m. on Thursday and then fled the scene.

The 54-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking the driver and vehicle involved in this incident.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this hit-and-run crash is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.