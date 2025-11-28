Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at Hopkins and Fairmount; 54-year-old hurt

By
Published  November 28, 2025 3:25pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A 54-year-old pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver near Hopkins and Fairmount in Milwaukee.
    • The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
    • Police are seeking the driver and vehicle and asking the public for information.

MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver at Hopkins and Fairmount in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 27, police said. 

Hit-and-run crash investigation

What we know:

Milwaukee police say a driver struck a pedestrian just before 6 p.m. on Thursday and then fled the scene. 

The 54-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. 

Police are seeking the driver and vehicle involved in this incident. 

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this hit-and-run crash is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.  

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews